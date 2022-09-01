Novartis taps MSD exec Marshall to replace Bradner as research head
ZURICH, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) appointed Merck executive Fiona Marshall as president of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research to replace Jay Bradner, who is stepping down as research head at the Swiss drugmaker, it said on Thursday.
The appointment of Marshall, currently senior vice president and global head of discovery sciences, preclinical development and translational medicine at MSD (MRK.N), takes effect on Nov. 1, it added in a statement.
