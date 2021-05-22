Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Saturday it has signed an agreement with South Korea's SK Bioscience Co Ltd (302440.KS) and the government to expand its production of vaccines, including the U.S. drug developer's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The latest agreement is in addition to an existing manufacturing and licensing deal, intended to provide wider access to NVX-CoV2373 in South Korea and globally, Novavax said in a press release .

