A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) and its partner Serum Institute of India said on Thursday they had applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

