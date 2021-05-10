Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNovavax combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

Reuters
2 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine produced functional antibodies against influenza and the coronavirus in a preclinical study.

The company said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. (https://refini.tv/3bg25TM)

"Seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines will likely be critical to combating emerging COVID-19 variants," said Russell Wilson, the executive vice president and NanoFlu general manager of Novavax.

Hamsters that received the combined vaccine had heightened levels of COVID-19 antibodies two weeks after the first immunization, which increased significantly after a second dose, compared to animals that received the COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, alone, the company said.

Novavax said it expects to start clinical studies of the combined vaccine by the end of 2021.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:37 PM UTCIndia COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEurope dares to reopen as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBioNTech committed to deliver 1.8 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden administration to protect LGBT people against healthcare bias