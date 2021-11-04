Novavax completes filing process for COVID-19 vaccine's WHO emergency listing

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Thursday it has completed the real-time submission of an application for emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the World Health Organization.

The company said it has completed the submission to the WHO of all modules required for the regulatory evaluation of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax had said in June that the vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial.

The news comes days after the company received its first emergency use authorization from Indonesia and said it expected regulators in countries including India and the Philippines to decide on its COVID-19 vaccine within weeks. read more

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur

