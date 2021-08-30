Novavax COVID-19 vaccine U.S. trial participants count as fully vaccinated two weeks after dosing -CDC

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Participants in Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial can be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing their two-dose vaccine regimen, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The CDC said the guidance does not imply an endorsement of the shot, which has not yet been authorized for use in the United States. Novavax expects to file for U.S. emergency use authorization in the fourth quarter of 2021. read more

The guidance offers clarity to participants in U.S. clinical vaccine trials at a time when more employers around the United States are mandating that staff get vaccinated against COVID-19.

