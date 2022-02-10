Novavax says COVID-19 shot 80% effective in adolescent study

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Thursday its two-dose vaccine was 80% effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage trial testing the shot in teens aged 12 to 17 years.

The trial involved 2,247 adolescents and took place between May and September last year when the Delta variant was the dominant strain in the United States. The vaccine was 82% effective against the variant.

The U.S. biotech said it expects to submit applications to global regulators for the shot's use in adolescents during the first quarter.

Novavax late last month filed for authorization of the shot in U.S. adults, a much-awaited step following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems.

The vaccine has received authorizations from the European Union and the World Health Organization and has been cleared for use in adults in countries including the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

In the company's trial in adults, which enrolled about 30,000 participants in the United States and Mexico, the vaccine had an efficacy of 90.4%.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

