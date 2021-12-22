Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Novavax says COVID vaccine boosts response to Omicron variant
1 minute read
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, and an additional booster dose produces further immune resistance to the new variant, according to early data published on Wednesday.
Novavax said the data was taken from its ongoing studies of its vaccine's effectiveness in adolescents and as a booster.
Reporting by Carl O'Donnell Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.