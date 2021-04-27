A car drives past the sign for vaccine developer Novavax at the company's headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Raphael Satter

Shares of Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) surged 16% in extended trading on Tuesday after President Joe Biden said the United States was planning to share COVID-19 vaccines with countries in need of aid.

"The problem is right now we have to make sure we have other vaccines like Novavax and others coming on, probably," he said.

"And I think we'll be in a position to be able to share vaccines, as well as know-how, with other countries who are in real need. That's the hope and expectation."

The president said discussions were on to decide when to send COVID-19 vaccines to other nations, including India, which has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases. read more

The company is expected to report data from its ongoing large, late-stage study in the United States and Mexico during the second quarter of this year.

The stock has gained 133.2% year to date as of last close.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.