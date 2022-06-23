Novavax's COVID-19 shot authorized in Taiwan for adults

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 23 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Thursday it received regulatory authorization in Taiwan for the use of its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 and older.

Taiwan last year chose to get the Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine - Nuvaxovid - through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing scheme, co-led by the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. read more

Nuvaxovid doses sent to Taiwan would represent the first shipment of the COVID-19 shot to a country participating under the COVAX facility, Novavax said.

The company's COVID-19 vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective in two large, late-stage trials.

The shot is yet to be authorized in the United States, but is cleared for use in adults in more than forty countries including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

