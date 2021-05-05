Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNovo Nordisk ups guidance after Q1 results beat expectations

Reuters
2 minute read

Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, raised its financial forecast in local currencies on Wednesday after reporting first quarter sales and earnings above expectations.

"We are very encouraged with the sales growth in the first three months of 2021," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said.

"Sales growth was driven by all therapy areas and across geographical areas."

Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth in local currencies for 2021 at between 6% and 10%, up from a previous 5% to 9% and operating profit growth in local currencies in the range of 5% to 9%, up from a previous estimate of 4% to 8%.

In Danish crowns, Novo still forecasts sales growth to come in 4% lower than in local currencies and operating profit growth 6% lower than in local currencies.

Reported net sales came in flat in the first quarter at 33.8 billion Danish crowns ($5.46 billion), above a forecast of 32.5 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

Sales were driven by a 13% rise in sales of its GLP-1 products, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates production of insulin, offsetting a 7% overall decline in insulin sales.

Novo reported quarterly operating profit of 14.98 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 14.6 billion expected by analysts.

The company said its ongoing share buyback programme will be expanded to 18 billion Danish crowns.

($1 = 6.1881 Danish crowns)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:01 AM UTCIndia posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

India's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after it became the second country to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections after the United states.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsS.Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCanada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK still looking at COVID booster shot options - vaccines minister
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCDC says U.S. recorded lowest number of births last year since 1979

The United States recorded a 4% drop in birth rate in 2020, its sixth consecutive annual decline in the number of births and the lowest since 1979, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics showed.