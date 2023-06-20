Novo Nordisk: Wegovy launch in new markets slower due to high demand

Companies Novo Nordisk A/S Follow















COPENHAGEN/LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) is taking the launch of its obesity drug Wegovy "a little slower than planned" in new markets due to higher than expected demand in the three countries where it is currently sold, an executive said on Tuesday.

Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president of commercial strategy and corporate affairs, made the comment during a news conference.

A weekly injection of Wegovy, which was launched in the U.S. in June 2021, leads to an average weight loss of around 15%, alongside changes to diet and exercise. Its impact has captured the attention of patients, investors and even celebrities.

