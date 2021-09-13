Number of French COVID-19 patients fall below 10,000 again

Healthcare workers adjust medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The number of French patients in hospital with COVID-19 fell below 10,000 again for the first time since mid-August, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862.

On Sunday, the seven-day moving average of new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time since July 20, as the number of new daily new cases stayed below 10,000 for the third day in a row. France now has 6.9 million confirmed cases and 115,618 deaths, including nursing home deaths.

Reporting by GV De Clercq

