Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNZ's Infratil to buy stake in radiology firm for $254 mln

Infratil Ltd (IFT.NZ) executed an agreement to buy a stake in New Zealand-based radiology provider Pacific Radiology Group for up to NZ$350 million ($254.21 million), the energy and transport infrastructure investor said on Thursday.

Infratil will buy between 50.1% and 60% of Pacific Radiology, in a move that marks its shift toward the healthcare sector after it announced a strategic review of its assets and acquired a diagnostic imaging firm in Australia last year.

($1 = 1.3768 New Zealand dollars)

