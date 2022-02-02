Skip to main content
Omicron infections slowing where variant first hit, says regional agency

Test tubes labelled "COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive" are seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections and deaths in the Americas are still increasing, but the rise in infections seems to be slowing down in places hit earliest by the Omicron variant, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Most of the 7 million new cases reported in the past week were in North America, some 4 million new infections, while Chile and Brazil posted record numbers of daily cases, and deaths have more than doubled in Cuba, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, the regional health agency said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

