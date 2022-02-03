Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 5 African countries -WHO scientist

Test tube labelled "COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development.

"BA.2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.

"We are very concerned," she said.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and James Macharia Chege; editing by Jason Neely

