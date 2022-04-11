One HPV vaccine dose prevents cervical cancer - WHO

The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - A single dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is enough to protect against cervical cancer, a World Health Organization group of experts has said.

At the moment, two- or three-dose regimens are recommended, but the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization said the evidence showed that one dose was as effective.

"This could be a game-changer for the prevention of the disease; seeing more doses of the life-saving jab reach more girls," the WHO said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jennifer Riby and Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.