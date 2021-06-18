Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Orphazyme revises annual outlook after FDA review

1 minute read

June 18 (Reuters) - Orphazyme (ORPHA.CO) said on Friday it revised its full-year outlook as the Danish biopharma expected sharp cost cuts after a review issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA said in a complete response letter that additional data will be required to bolster confirmatory evidence to support the benefit-risk assessment for the company's arimoclomol drug, a treatment designed for the Niemann-Pick disease type C gentic disorder.

The company said it is "disheartened" by the outcome of the FDA's review, and now expects an operating loss of 670 million crowns to 700 million crowns ($107 million-$112 million) in 2021, against the previous forecast for a loss of 100 million-150 million crowns.

($1 = 6.2456 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:30 AM UTCJapan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom

Japanese corporate giants are joining the nation's COVID-19 vaccination effort ahead of the Olympic Games as the government struggles to meet its inoculation targets amid fears of a resurgence of infections.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsSydney reinstates masks to contain Delta COVID-19 variant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTaiwan allows Foxconn's Gou, TSMC to negotiate for vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsS.Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGlobal COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million