Osaka governor says to ask Japan govt to call ‘quasi-emergency’

A woman, wearing protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks on an almost empty street in the Dotonbori entertainment district of Osaka, Japan, March 14, 2020. Pictured taken March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Osaka will ask the Japanese government to keep a quasi-state of coronavirus emergency should the current state of emergency be lifted on June 20, the governor of the country’s major western prefecture said on Wednesday.

Although fresh cases are declining, the prefecture should prevent the virus infection from “rebounding”, Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar

