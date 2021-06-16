Asia Pacific
Osaka governor says to ask Japan govt to call ‘quasi-emergency’
TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Osaka will ask the Japanese government to keep a quasi-state of coronavirus emergency should the current state of emergency be lifted on June 20, the governor of the country’s major western prefecture said on Wednesday.
Although fresh cases are declining, the prefecture should prevent the virus infection from “rebounding”, Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.
