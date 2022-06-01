Outbreaks of diseases such as monkeypox becoming more frequent, warns WHO

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox and lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent, the World Health Organization's emergencies director, Mike Ryan, warned on Wednesday.

As the climate change contributes to rapidly changing weather conditions like drought, animals and human are changing their food-seeking behaviour. As a result, diseases that typically circulate in animals are increasingly jumping into humans, he said.

"Unfortunately, that ability to amplify that disease and move it on within our communities is increasing - so both disease emergence and disease amplification factors have increased."

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; Editing by Catherine Evans

