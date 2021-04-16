Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
A man receives a dose of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, at a local clinic in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russia has vaccinated more than 8 million citizens so far against COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying on Friday, out of a total Russian population of some 144 million.

It is an increase of around 3 million in the past six weeks. Golikova said on March 5 that 5 million Russians had received at least the first shot of the two-dose vaccine.

