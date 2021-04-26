Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOxford COVID-19 vaccine tech maker Vaccitech targets $613 mln valuation in U.S. IPO

Reuters
2 minutes read

Biotech startup Vaccitech, which co-invented the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) and Oxford University, said on Monday it was aiming for a valuation of up to $613 million in its U.S. initial public offering.

The company, which has development programs for conditions including hepatitis B, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, has raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences (GILD.O), Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation among others.

The UK-based company, spun out of Jenner Institute at the Oxford University in 2016, said it plans to list its American Depositary Shares (ADS) on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VACC".

It said it was offering 6.5 million ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, priced between $16 and $18 each. At the top end of the range, the IPO would rake in $117 million for Vaccitech.

The company intends to use proceeds from the offering to fund its ongoing clinical programs and its early-stage research and development.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays, William Blair and H.C. Wainwright & Co are the underwriters for the offering.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:41 PM UTCIndian hospitals swamped by coronavirus as countries promise aid

India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said oxygen would be released to hospitals from armed forces reserves and retired medical military personnel would join COVID-19 health facilities.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna vaccine to be reviewed for WHO emergency listing on April 30 - WHO spokesman
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsLatin America's vaccine shortage threatens fragile revival as pandemic rages