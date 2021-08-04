Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

PAHO health official cites faster COVID-19 spread in U.S., Mexico

1 minute read
1/2

People walk near Zocalo Square, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases are spreading faster in North America, especially in southern and eastern parts of the United States as well as central Mexico, the head of the U.N.-affiliated Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Diego Ore; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:12 PM UTCGlobal COVID-19 cases surpass 200 mln as Delta variant spreads

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPAHO health official cites faster COVID-19 spread in U.S., Mexico
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWalgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina reports most new COVID-19 cases since January amid Delta surge