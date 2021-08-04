Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
PAHO health official cites faster COVID-19 spread in U.S., Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Coronavirus cases are spreading faster in North America, especially in southern and eastern parts of the United States as well as central Mexico, the head of the U.N.-affiliated Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters on Wednesday.
Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Diego Ore; editing by Jonathan Oatis
