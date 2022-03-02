1 minute read
PAHO says women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SANTIAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday said that across the Americas the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the most vulnerable at greater risk and in a region rife with inequality women have been disproportionately affected.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anthony Esposito
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.