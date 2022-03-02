PAHO says women disproportionately affected by COVID-19 pandemic

A migrant woman and a child kiss during a gathering to request Chile's government regularize their immigration status before a new rule facilitating expulsion from the country, according to local media, is published, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Santiago, Chile April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

SANTIAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Wednesday said that across the Americas the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the most vulnerable at greater risk and in a region rife with inequality women have been disproportionately affected.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.