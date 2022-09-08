Paris prosecution office investigates Philips ventilators

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dutch technology company Philips logo is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A department of the Paris prosecution office has opened a preliminary criminal investigation linked to faulty Philips (PHG.AS) ventilators in June, the office said on Thursday, confirming a French media report.

Philips began a major international recall of ventilators and sleep apnea machines in 2021 due to a foam part that might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer. read more

The probe was launched in June after several French users of the ventilators had filed criminal complaints, the prosecution office told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Charlotte van Campenhout; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.