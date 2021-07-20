Peloton to offer free workout classes to UnitedHealth's members for a year

A Peloton logo is seen on an exercise bike after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Interactive fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) said on Tuesday it would provide UnitedHealth Group's (UNH.N) millions of fully insured members access to its workout classes for a year at no additional cost.

The members of the U.S. health insurer can enroll with Peloton starting Sept. 1.

Nearly 4 million of the insurer's members can access thousands of Peloton's live and on-demand fitness classes for strength, yoga, outdoor running, indoor cycling, walking and meditation.

At the end of a year, participants can renew the membership at the market rate directly through Peloton, it said.

Shares of Peloton were up 5% in early trade.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

