Pentagon to require masks indoors in installations in COVID-19 hot spots

U.S. soldiers wearing protective masks are seen during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday it will require masks indoors at Defense Department installations in areas with substantial or high community COVID-19 transmission rates.

The mandate is in line with advice released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on masks for vaccinated Americans.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.