Pfizer in advanced talks to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5 bln - WSJ

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc is in advanced talks to buy drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O) for about $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pfizer is aiming to seal a deal in the coming days, but other suitors are still in the mix, the report said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Global Blood's shares rose 9.6%. The company had a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, as of Thursday's closing price.

Its drug Oxbryta is approved in the United States for sickle cell disease - a blood disorder.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni

