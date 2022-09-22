1 minute read
Pfizer applies to Swissmedic for authorisation of another COVID-19 vaccine
BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer said on Thursday it had submitted an application to Swissmedic for authorisation of a further bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
The ready-to-use dispersion for injection contained both messenger RNA (mRNA) from the original Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and mRNA coding for the spike protein of Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, Pfizer said.
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel
