Pfizer applies to Swissmedic for authorisation of another COVID-19 vaccine

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer said on Thursday it had submitted an application to Swissmedic for authorisation of a further bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The ready-to-use dispersion for injection contained both messenger RNA (mRNA) from the original Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and mRNA coding for the spike protein of Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, Pfizer said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.