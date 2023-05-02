Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset COVID products slump

The Pfizer logo is pictured at their building in the Manhattan borough of New York
The Pfizer logo is pictured at their building in the Manhattan borough of New York October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as strong demand for its recently acquired products and pneumococcal vaccines helped offset the impact from declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

The drugmaker is under pressure to spend the windfall gains from strong demand for its COVID products during the pandemic to mitigate a looming patent cliff for some of its top drugs, as well as a steep decline in COVID-related sales.

Pfizer expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its COVID products, before potential returning to growth in 2024.

Sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, came in at $7.1 billion for the quarter.

Sales from its family of pneumococcal vaccines were $1.59 billion for the quarter, slightly above estimates of $1.58 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2% before the bell.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned $1.23 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with estimates of 98 cents, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The drugmaker reaffirmed its annual profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

