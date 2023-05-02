Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset COVID products slump

Companies Pfizer Inc Follow















May 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as strong demand for its recently acquired products and pneumococcal vaccines helped offset the impact from declining sales of its COVID-19 products.

The drugmaker is under pressure to spend the windfall gains from strong demand for its COVID products during the pandemic to mitigate a looming patent cliff for some of its top drugs, as well as a steep decline in COVID-related sales.

Pfizer expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its COVID products, before potential returning to growth in 2024.

Sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, came in at $7.1 billion for the quarter.

Sales from its family of pneumococcal vaccines were $1.59 billion for the quarter, slightly above estimates of $1.58 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2% before the bell.

Excluding items, the U.S. drugmaker earned $1.23 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with estimates of 98 cents, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The drugmaker reaffirmed its annual profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

