Pfizer-BioNTech have yet to decide whether COVAX to handle vaccine pledge to poorer nations

A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Pfizer (PFE.N) and BionTech (22UAy.DE) have yet to decide whether their new commitment, announced by Pfizer on Friday, to supply 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries will be handled by the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.

"We are currently still evaluating this," said a BioNTech spokeswoman.

A Pfizer spokesman said he could not yet provide that information.

