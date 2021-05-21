Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer-BioNTech have yet to decide whether COVAX to handle vaccine pledge to poorer nations
Pfizer (PFE.N) and BionTech (22UAy.DE) have yet to decide whether their new commitment, announced by Pfizer on Friday, to supply 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries will be handled by the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX.
"We are currently still evaluating this," said a BioNTech spokeswoman.
A Pfizer spokesman said he could not yet provide that information.
