Pfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds- Washington Post
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) are expected to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next few days to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for 16 and 17-year olds, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
