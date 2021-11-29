Pfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds- Washington Post

Dr. Sarah Linde with the Maryland Medical Reserve Corps gives Luca Starling, 10, his first COVID-19 vaccination at Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring, Maryland, U.S., November 6, 2021. Picture taken November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) are expected to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the next few days to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for 16 and 17-year olds, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

