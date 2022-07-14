Pfizer, Biontech seek Japan regulatory approval of COVID shot for young children

A 4-year-old receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for children under five years old at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) have sought approval from Japan's health ministry for use of their COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged six months to four years, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The filing follows approval last month by U.S. regulators for Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) two-dose vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech three-shot regimen for children in the same age group. read more

The majority of COVID vaccinations in Japan have used the Pfizer vaccine, authorised by regulators for children aged five to 11 in January. read more

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

