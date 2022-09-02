Pfizer. BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims

1 minute read

A vial labelled "CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine" is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Pfizer (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England & Wales seeking judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Amruta Khandekar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.