Pfizer-BioNTech to seek U.S. authorization for second COVID booster shot: report

March 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) will seek emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

