Pfizer, BioNtech submit data to FDA for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNtech SE (22UAy.DE) have submitted initial data from an early stage trial to support application seeking authorization of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said on Monday.

The data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks, the drugmakers said.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.