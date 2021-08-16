Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer, BioNtech submit data to FDA for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNtech SE (22UAy.DE) have submitted initial data from an early stage trial to support application seeking authorization of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmakers said on Monday.
The data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks, the drugmakers said.
Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
