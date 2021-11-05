Pfizer CEO in talks with 90 countries for COVID-19 pill

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the factory of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021. John Thys /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is in discussions with 90 countries over supply contracts for its experimental COVID-19 pill, which was shown to reduce by 89% the risk of hospitalization or death in patients at high risk of severe illness, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview on Friday.

He said Pfizer expects to price its treatment, called Paxlovid, close to where rival Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) has priced its oral antiviral drug candidate.

Merck's U.S. contract price for its pill molnupiriavr is around $700 for a five-day course of therapy.

Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Chris Reese

