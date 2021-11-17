Pfizer CFO Frank D'Amelio to retire

Frank D'Amelio, Executive Vice President, Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Pfizer Inc., arrives at Portcullis House to attend a parliamentary business and enterprise committee hearing on the future of AstraZeneca, in central London, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer and executive vice president of global supply Frank D'Amelio will retire after nearly 15 years at the company.

The drugmaker said it has started an external search for D'Amelio's successor.

During his tenure as CFO, D'Amelio, 63, oversaw the divestitures of Pfizer's animal health, consumer health and mature products businesses and led multiple acquisitions and partnerships valued at nearly $200 billion.

The company said Mike McDermott, who headed the production and supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, will take the role of executive vice president, chief global supply officer.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

