Pfizer expects latest COVID-19 vaccine data for kids under 5 by April

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) scientist said on Wednesday that the company should have data by late March or early April for children under the age of 5 from its ongoing clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE).

Speaking at a meeting of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Pfizer scientist Alejandra Gurtman said that the study had been amended to give a third dose of the vaccine to the children at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler

