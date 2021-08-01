Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for its COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT

1 minute read

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has raised the prices of its COVID-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:28 AM UTCAustralia's east coast battles rising COVID-19 cases

Australia's east coast states of New South Wales and Queensland faced an escalating battle against the COVID-19 Delta variant on Sunday, with millions under strict lockdown and authorities urging more testing and vaccinations to rein in the outbreaks.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer and Moderna raise prices for its COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTokyo daily COVID-19 infection cases total 3,058
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsCambodia to mix vaccines as booster shots to fight COVID
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFactbox: Coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics