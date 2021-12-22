Pfizer to provide 2.5 mln additional doses of its COVID-19 pill to UK

Paxlovid, a Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pill, is seen manufactured in Ascoli, Italy, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on November 16, 2021. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday it will provide an additional 2.5 million doses of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to the United Kingdom.

A total of 2.75 million doses of the pill are expected to be delivered to the UK through 2022, the drugmaker said.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

