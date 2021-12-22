Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer to provide 2.5 mln additional doses of its COVID-19 pill to UK
1 minute read
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday it will provide an additional 2.5 million doses of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to the United Kingdom.
A total of 2.75 million doses of the pill are expected to be delivered to the UK through 2022, the drugmaker said.
Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
