Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen

March 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity.

Pfizer said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date.

Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables. Exposure to the impurities above acceptable levels over long periods of time could increase the risk of cancer.

However, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the drug, Pfizer said.

Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options, the drugmaker said.

Pfizer Canada earlier this month recalled Accuretic due to the presence of the same impurity. read more

Last year, the drugmaker also recalled its anti-smoking treatment, Chantix, due to high levels of a nitrosamine in the pills. read more

