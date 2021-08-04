Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or regular tests

1 minute read

A person walks past a Pfizer logo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), the U.S. drugmaker that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with German partner BioNTech , said on Wednesday it will require all its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said the company was taking the initiative in order to "to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve."

Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 4:30 PM UTCGlobal COVID-19 cases surpass 200 mln as Delta variant spreads

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhite House says U.S. can provide COVID-19 boosters if needed
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO calls for halting COVID-19 vaccine boosters in favor of unvaccinated
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPhysician group pushes for preoperative COVID-19 tests even among vaccinated
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelta variant 'highly worrisome' as spread grows across Americas - PAHO