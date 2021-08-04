Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer to require U.S. workers receive COVID-19 vaccine or regular tests
NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), the U.S. drugmaker that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with German partner BioNTech , said on Wednesday it will require all its U.S. employees and contractors to become vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in regular COVID-19 testing.
Pfizer spokesperson Pamela Eisele said the company was taking the initiative in order to "to protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve."
