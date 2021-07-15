Pfizer says only in talks with government bodies in Thailand

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer (PFE.N) on Thursday said it was only in talks with the Thai government, after a Thai hospital group said it was signing a deal for 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are in ongoing discussions with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health only," Pfizer said in a statement after the chairman of hospital operator Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl (THG.BK) said he was signing a deal for 20 million doses with BioNTech (22UAy.DE) on Thursday.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

