Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer to seek COVID-19 vaccine approval in Mexico for children aged 12-15

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

U.S. pharmaceutical maker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) will seek authorization from Mexico's health regulator for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12-15, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

"Pfizer will submit the request for authorization from Cofepris for the vaccine, applicable to minors between 12 and 15 years old, in the next few days," Ebrard said in a tweet.

He shared a letter from Maria Constanza Losada, president of Pfizer in Mexico, dated May 7, stating the company's intent to submit its vaccine for approval for minors.

Mexico said it received 250,380 doses of Pfizer's vaccine on Wednesday, for a total of 11.5 million doses from the company. Mexico has so far received more than 28 million doses of vaccines in total, including AstraZeneca, China's Sinovac and Cansino, and Russia's Sputnik V.

