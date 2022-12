Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday it expects $10 billion to $15 billion in annual global revenue by 2030 from its portfolio of mRNA vaccines, which includes its COVID-19 vaccine as well as shots for flu and shingles.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











