Pfizer signs strategic cooperation pact with China's Sinopharm















April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China's Sinopharm Group (1099.HK), and plans to seek approval to market 12 innovative drugs in China through 2025.

Sinopharm's president Liu Yong said during the signing event in Shanghai on Wednesday that the cooperation will involve accelerating the delivery of Pfizer's new drugs to patients, according to a statement from Pfizer.

