Factbox: Pfizer snaps up Seagen for $43 bln as drugmaker extends buying spree















March 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) struck a $43 billion deal to buy Seagen Inc (SGEN.O) in the U.S. drugmaker's biggest in a string of acquisitions undertaken after a sales windfall from its COVID-19 products.

The drugmaker has a history of transformative deals even before the pandemic such as spinning off its portfolio of off-patent drugs.

Here's a list of Pfizer's major deals since 2015:

2022

In August, the company agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics.

In April, Pfizer bought privately-held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, to gain access to experimental drugs against the respiratory syncytial virus.

2021

The company in December acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion to gain access to stomach ulcer and bowel disease drugs.

In August, Pfizer acquired Trillium Therapeutics in a $2.26 billion deal to gain access to its blood cancer therapies.

It acquired privately-held Amplyx Pharmaceuticals in April to add its new treatment for drug-resistant "superbug" fungal infections.

2019-18

It bought Array Biopharma for $10.64 billion in cash, gaining access to colon cancer drugs.

In June, Pfizer agreed to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV.

In December 2018, Pfizer combined its consumer health business with that of GSK Plc (GSK.L) to form Haleon Plc (HLN.L) which was 32% owned by Pfizer until 2022.

2016

British drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to sell its small molecule antibiotics business to Pfizer in a $1.5 billion deal in August.

In August, Pfizer added blockbuster prostate cancer drug Xtandi to its portfolio through its $14 billion deal for Medivation Inc.

In May, Pfizer bought Anacor Pharmaceuticals in a $5.2 billion deal to add an eczema gel to its portfolio.

2015

In 2015, Pfizer bought Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to boost its portfolio of generic injectable drugs and acquired a controlling interest in Redvax GmbH to access cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate, as well as a vaccine technology platform.

Reporting by Aditya Samal and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











