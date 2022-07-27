1 minute read
Pfizer starts mid-stage trial of Omicron-targeting vaccine
July 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) said on Wednesday they had started a mid-stage study of a modified bivalent COVID-19 vaccine which also targets an Omicron variant.
The company did not disclose which subvariant of Omicron the vaccine would be targetting.
Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
