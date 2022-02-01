Pfizer submits data seeking U.S. approval of COVID vaccine for young kids -Bloomberg

A person walks past a Pfizer logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Tuesday began submitting data to federal regulators as part of the process to win U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, Bloomberg reported.

"It'll be a rolling submission that may ultimately include data to support giving a third dose," Bloomberg reporter Josh Wingrove tweeted.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) vaccine is already approved for children in the United States age 5 and older.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.